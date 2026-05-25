A by-election will be called for the position of deputy mayor of the Nicosia suburb of Aglandjia after the position’s previous holder was elected as a member of parliament on Sunday.

Andreas Constantinou, now a Disy MP for the Nicosia district, was formally declared as a duly elected member of parliament on Monday, with electoral law dictating that the by-election now must take place within 45 days – thus before July 9.

However, with elections in Cyprus taking place on Sundays, the last day on which the election can take place is July 5.

Constantinou had served as Aglandjia mayor between 2020 and 2024, before becoming deputy mayor when the municipality was incorporated into the Nicosia municipality as part of the 2024 local government reforms.

On Sunday, he was Disy’s fourth most popular candidate in the Nicosia district, and with the party winning five seats in the capital, he was duly elected.