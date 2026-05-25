The board of directors of Nicosia-headquartered agro-industrial company Astarta Holding Plc announced on Monday its formal recommendation to withhold dividend distributions from the profits generated during the 2025 financial year.

This update was issued directly by the corporate leadership of the vertically integrated enterprise to brief the investing public ahead of its next major gathering.

The strategic resolution will be formally presented for consideration by the shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting which is scheduled to take place on June 16, 2026.

According to the announcement, the firm intends to focus entirely on preserving liquidity rather than funneling cash back to its investor base.

The board’s decision is based on the critical need to retain earnings to support the company’s ongoing investment and operating needs.