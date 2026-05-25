The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Monday released a statement congratulating the newly elected members of the House of Representatives.

It also expressed confidence in “a productive parliamentary term focused on reforms and economic development“.

“The chamber’s president and board of directors extend their warm congratulations to the new MPs and wish them every success in the responsibilities they are undertaking,” the announcement stated.

Keve said it believes the new parliamentary term will serve as “a period of productive work and responsible decision-making“, with emphasis on advancing “meaningful reforms and policies aligned with the needs of the economy and society”.

It added that “these efforts should contribute to the sustainable development and prosperity of Cyprus, particularly at a time of evolving economic demands”.

The chamber further highlighted that “in a period marked by heightened international challenges and ongoing geo-economic developments, close cooperation between the state, parliament and the business community is more necessary than ever“.

Moreover, the chamber reaffirmed its “readiness and willingness to engage constructively with the new House of Representatives”.

It further stated that it “aims to contribute through evidence-based positions, constructive proposals and responsible recommendations, supporting the shaping of policies that enhance competitiveness, business growth and social cohesion”.

The organisation also stressed that it will “continue working consistently towards a more outward-looking, sustainable and resilient economy, alongside strengthening entrepreneurship”.

Finally, the chamber said that its broader objective includes “promoting a prosperous and thriving society, supported by a modern, efficient and development-friendly state framework”.