Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday congratulated Disy and its leader Annita Demetriou for finishing in first place in Sunday’s parliamentary election, describing the result as a “victory” for both Demetriou and the party.

“The party of Glafcos Clerides remains the clear leading force in Cyprus. Cypriots chose stability. I wish success to the members of the House. Greece stands firmly by your side,” he said.

Glafcos Clerides served as Cyprus’ first House president upon the island’s independence in 1960, and then served as acting president for five months in the aftermath of the events of the summer of 1974, before then serving as president between 1993 and 2003. He founded Disy in 1976.

Demetriou had met Mitsotakis a week and a half before the election, and said after that meeting that Greece is “our most steadfast support”, and that “the relationship between Disy and [Mistotakis’ party] New Democracy remains one of trust, shared values, cooperation and mutual support”.

“This common convergence must continue with determination and perseverance because it constitutes the most dynamic perspective for all of Hellenism, for Cyprus and Greece,” she said.

While Greece is not mandated to hold a parliamentary election until July next year, sources close to the Greek government have indicated to the Cyprus Mail that it is their intention to hold that election prior to Greece’s taking over of the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency in the second half of next year.

On this front, media reports in Greece have suggested that Mitsotakis is considering holding that election either shortly before or shortly after the Thessaloniki International Fair in September.

Both Disy and New Democracy belong to the European People’s Party, a centre-right grouping of political parties across Europe, and the group’s leader, German member of the European Parliament Manfred Weber, also offered Disy his congratulations.

“Congratulations, Disy and Annita Demetriou, on tonight’s election win,” he said on Sunday night, describing the election result as one which “once again shows the trust the Cypriot people place in you as Cyprus’ leading political party”.

“People’s expectations are high and we are ready to deliver,” he added.