The Ministry of Commerce on Monday announced that Cyprus made its debut with an information kiosk at the international TUTTOFOOD exhibition in Milan, aiming to boost the global visibility of its agri-food products.

According to the announcement, the participation was organised through the Cyprus Trade Centre in Athens and marked the first time the country had a presence at the major food and beverage event.

The exhibition took place between May 11 and May 14, 2026 at the Fiera Milano exhibition centre in Italy, attracting international stakeholders from across the agri-food sector.

According to the ministry, the main objective of Cyprus’ participation was the strategic promotion of high-quality Cypriot products in the Italian market, as well as in wider international markets.

Particular emphasis was placed on products with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status, especially halloumi and commandaria, which are regarded as flagship products of Cyprus’ gastronomic heritage and export strength.

The ministry said these products “serve as key ambassadors of the country’s quality, authenticity and tradition in international markets“.

During the exhibition, representatives engaged in a series of meetings and contacts with importers, distributors, buyers, retail chain representatives and other stakeholders from the food and beverage industry.

“These interactions significantly enhanced Cyprus’ profile as a producer of authentic Mediterranean products with high nutritional value,” the ministry said.

It added that the engagement also “created promising prospects for further penetration of Cypriot products into the Italian and international markets“.

Moreover, the participation is expected to pave the way for new commercial partnerships and expanded export opportunities.

The ministry explained that the initiative forms part of its broader efforts to strengthen the outward orientation of the Cypriot economy and to establish Cypriot products in strategically important markets.

It added that “promoting exports remains a key priority“, particularly in sectors where Cyprus holds a competitive advantage in quality and tradition.