Eurobank HQ included on King's Baton Relay route, promoting sporting unity

Eurobank took part in the global King’s Baton Relay on May 22, 2026, contributing to the promotion of the Commonwealth’s message of unity and peace.

The event, held in Cyprus between May 20 and May 25 by the Cyprus Olympic Committee, forms part of the 23rd Commonwealth Games, Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, and represents one of the most significant international initiatives promoting sport, co-operation and the active participation of local communities.

As part of the route, the baton passed through Eurobank’s headquarters in Nicosia, where the President of the Cyprus Olympic Committee and the Cyprus Commonwealth Games Committee, Georgios A. Chrysostomou, accompanied by athletes and officials, handed it to Dimitris Iliadis, General Manager of Wealth Management & International Business Banking at Eurobank. General Manager Iliadis symbolically carried the baton before handing it to the next athlete participating in the relay.

The relay crossed the entirety of free Cyprus, passing through cities, historical and cultural landmarks, as well as the premises of partners and sponsors, conveying the enduring message of friendship, unity and cooperation.

Eurobank’s participation forms part of its partnership with the Cyprus Olympic Committee, which it supports as a Platinum Sponsor for the 2025–2028 period. Through this partnership, the Bank is actively contributing to strengthening the efforts of Cypriot athletes and promoting the values of Olympism.

The Commonwealth Games are among the world’s most important international sporting events, combining sport with broader social and cultural dimensions while highlighting the power of cooperation between nations.

Consistent in its support of initiatives that inspire and unite, Eurobank continues to invest in sport and the values it represents, making a meaningful contribution to shaping a dynamic and optimistic future.