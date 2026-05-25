Most agency-client relationships in experiential marketing are short. Project-based agencies see annual client turnover rates between 30% and 50%, per Focus Digital’s 2026 agency churn report. When a brand hires the same agency for a second, third, or fourth activation across different formats, geographies, or years, that pattern carries information about what the first engagement produced in terms of performance, execution, and business impact

Pop Up Mob is an experiential agency founded in 2014 by Ana Corina Pelucarte and Rita Tabet. Pop Up Mob has produced more than 250 activations for over 175 brands across beauty, fashion, sports, entertainment, and other categories. Two activations from March 2026 show what those engagements produce in measurable terms and why results like these factor into whether a brand returns and how those outcomes influence repeat engagement decisions.

A fragrance launch with documented sales and foot traffic

Pop Up Mob produced a three-day Miu Miu Beauty activation at The Grove in Los Angeles to support the launch of the Fleur de Lait fragrance. Pop Up Mob designed and fabricated a custom-branded Airstream, managed staffing and on-site operations, and coordinated giveaway logistics including scented samples, branded popsicles, canned waters, collectible postcards, and posters.

Influencers and the general public were both welcomed for fragrance sampling and branded photo moments. The activation was designed to drive both on-site engagement and retail conversion within a high-traffic shopping environment. Across three days, the Miu Miu pop-up drew 3,639 visitors, averaging over 1,200 per day.

On-site sales totaled $18,387 across 166 units sold. Social media impressions exceeded 800,000.

Bounce-back cards directed visitors to Sephora for a gift-with-purchase offer, connecting the pop-up to a retail conversion path. Proximity to Sephora at The Grove enabled a direct path to purchase, contributing to daily sales volume.

A sporting event built on a compressed timeline

Pop Up Mob also produced a freestanding Speedo activation at the NCSA Spring Championships in Orlando that same month, targeting youth swimmers and their families. Pop Up Mob designed and built a custom outdoor structure featuring a charm bar, an InScribe video photobooth, and a pool-themed ball pit game. Planning and fabrication were completed in approximately one month, compressing Pop Up Mob’s typical three-to-six-month timeline while maintaining full execution standards.

Over nine days across two weekends, the charm bar served up to 100 guests per day and the pool game logged steady participation throughout. On-site feedback from athletes and families indicated that a branded activation of that scale had not previously appeared at a competitive swim meet, positioning the brand as a standout presence within a performance-driven environment. Pop Up Mob managed all fabrication, staffing, and daily operations on site.

Why results like these drive repeat engagement

Measurable outcomes give a brand’s team something concrete to evaluate when deciding whether to rehire. Visitor counts, sales figures, impression data, and on-site engagement metrics create a performance record that either justifies or doesn’t justify a second engagement.

Pop Up Mob’s Miu Miu experience produced documented foot traffic, sales, and social reach for a luxury fragrance launch. Pop Up Mob’s Speedo activation demonstrated the ability to build and operate in a compressed timeline for a completely different audience and category.

One was a beauty activation at a high-traffic retail destination. The other was a sports activation at a youth swimming championship. When one agency can show results across both scenarios, the case for rehiring becomes a comparison between proven performance and the risk of onboarding a new partner.

Experiential agencies that retain clients tend to do so because they accumulate institutional knowledge about the brand. An agency that produced a fragrance launch pop-up in March already understands the brand’s visual identity, audience, and operational preferences, so it can apply them to a holiday retail activation in November. Event Marketer’s TrendWatch coverage in 2025 noted that long-term client relationships that address challenges are valued over one-off campaigns across the industry.

How this pattern shows up industry-wide

Pop Up Mob operates within a broader industry pattern where repeat engagement is a key indicator of agency performance. Sparks, now part of Freeman, reports 90% client retention and has produced work across more than 60 countries.

Jack Morton has worked with one-third of the Fortune 100 over its 85-year history. MKG, a women-owned experiential agency in New York, lists repeat relationships with Google, Netflix, Target, and Meta.

All four agencies operate models where multiple disciplines sit under one roof. Replacing an agency that manages design, fabrication, staffing, and operations means finding a new partner that can handle all of those functions or splitting the work across multiple vendors.

Why Project-Based Retention Is a Stronger Signal

A brand that hires the same digital marketing firm for 12 consecutive months is maintaining an existing contract. A brand that hires the same pop-up agency for a guerrilla campaign in June, a trade show booth in September, and a retail takeover in November is making three separate procurement decisions.

Focus Digital’s churn data shows that project-based agencies face the highest turnover in the industry at 42% annually. When clients can leave easily and still return, the signal is stronger than in models where friction holds relationships in place.

How to verify any agency’s track record

A brand evaluating Pop Up Mob or any experiential agency can check for repeat client patterns and documented results using publicly available information.

Steps for Independent Verification

Review the agency’s project archive for clients that appear more than once

Cross-reference activation dates, formats, and locations to confirm distinct projects

Look for documented metrics in case studies, pop-down reports, or press coverage

Ask the agency directly for references from clients who have hired them more than once

Repeat engagement is one of the few observable trust signals in an industry without standardized ratings or certification. Documented results from activations like the Miu Miu and Speedo projects provide clear evidence of performance across different formats and audiences. For brands conducting due diligence, an agency’s ability to deliver consistent results across multiple engagements is one of the strongest indicators of long-term value.

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