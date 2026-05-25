Forest firefighters on Monday called a 48-hour strike and then cancelled it a little over an hour later.

Trade unions Oekdy-Sek, Pasykek-Peo, and Dee-Kdoko-Deok had complained that “violations” of the forestry department’s service plan “greatly reduces forest firefighters’ readiness to respond at short notice” and as such “creates serious risks for their safety”.

“Although the agreed upon measures were implemented at the start of last year’s forest firefighting season, the forestry department decided not to implement them this year,” they said, before adding that “letters have been sent and meetings have been held” with the aim of resolving the issue.

However, a little over an hour after the announcement was made Oekdy-Sek announced that an agreement had been reached for the service plan’s terms to be applied in full, and that as such, the strike had been cancelled.

The union added that a “dialogue” will be held in October to resolve any other issues which have arisen.