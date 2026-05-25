Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides inaugurated the Nicosia Occupational Rehabilitation Unit on Monday, describing it as an important step in mental health reform.

As part of the same policy, vocational rehabilitation units are being developed in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca to help people with mental health conditions regain independence and enter the labour market.

Charalambides said access to work plays a key role in recovery by strengthening self-esteem, reducing stigma and supporting social reintegration.

The new unit will offer personalised programmes, partnerships with employers and links with community mental health services to ensure continuity of care and support transition into employment.

The ministry also highlighted cooperation with Greece on developing social economy initiatives in the mental health sector through exchanges of expertise and best practice.

The minister said the facility would strengthen coordination between health, welfare and employment services while improving rehabilitation support for vulnerable groups.

He added that cooperation with employers was essential to helping beneficiaries move into independent working life and reducing stigma in the workplace.

The ministry said it would continue investing in mental health infrastructure and expanding community rehabilitation programmes across the island.