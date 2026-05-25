The 56 MPs who gained a seat in the new parliament were officially named on Monday, following an election that brought six parties into the legislature.

The ceremony took place at Nicosia’s municipal theatre, with political party leaders as well as friends and relatives of the new MPs in attendance.

Although the names of the 56 MPs were announced, as of yet they have not officially assumed office.

That will happen on June 4 at the first session of the House plenary. There, their formal confirmation will take place, with the 56 MPs swearing fidelity to the constitution.

The 17 Disy MPs sitting in the new parliament are: Demetris Demetriou, Georgios Pamborides, Savia Orfanidou, Andreas Constantinou, Charalambos Petrides, Dimos Georgiades, Giorgos Karoullas, Nikos Georgiou, Georgios Lysandrides, Prodromos Alambritis, Annita Demetriou, Fotini Tsiridou, Giorgos Karaiskakis, Michalis Fellas, Michalis Kounounis, Charalambos Pazaros and Nikoleta Constandinou.

The 15 Akel MPs are: Stefanos Stefanou, Christos Christofides, Aristos Damianou, Giorgos Loukaides, Constandinos Constandinou, Anastasia Hasikou, Nikos Kettiros, Giorgos Koukoumas, Yiannakis Gavriel, Andreas Pashiourtides, Panicos Xiourouppas, Marina Nicolaou, Argentoula Ioannou, Valentinos Fakontis and Efraim Christou.

Christou, aged 24, is the youngest MP in the new parliament.

The eight Elam MPs are: Christos Christou, Marios Pelekanos, Andreas Papacharalambous, Linos Papayiannis, Linos Hadjigeorgiou, Sotiris Ioannou, Polis Anogiriatis and Evgenios Hamboullas.

The eight MPs elected on the Diko ticket are: Nicolas Papadopoulos, Christiana Erotokritou, Chrysis Pantelides, Adamos Aspris, Zacharias Koulias, Andreas Apostolou, Panicos Leonidou and Chrysanthos Savvides.

Alma will take four seats in the new parliament: Odysseas Michaelides, Irene Charalambides, Litsa Drousiotou and Michalis Paraskeva.

Lastly, the four MPs for Direct Democracy are: Diana Lucia Constantinidi, Demetris Souglis, Demetris Baros and Yiannis Laouris.