Monday is set to begin with mostly clear skies across most of the island, though clouds are expected to gather as the day goes on, with rain and even the odd isolated storm expected during the afternoon inland and in the mountains.

Temperatures are set to rise to 26 degrees Celsius inland, 24 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 25 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 13 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies are expected to clear, though sparse fog is expected to form inland and in the east of the island during the early hours f Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 15 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, 16 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 11 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear starts and rainy afternoons are expected to continue through Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with temperatures set to rise over the coming two days and then drop again on Thursday.