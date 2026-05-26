The Film Festival on Diversity 2026 concludes this year’s journey with the postponed screening originally planned for May 11, which could not take place due to technical problems. The festival’s final screening will take place on Friday at the magical Axiothea Mansion, in the heart of old Nicosia, under the stars.

The programme includes two film screenings, which will both be screened with English subtitles. First, at 7.45pm, the 2024 award-winning film Fanon will be presented, following the story of Frantz Fanon, a French psychiatrist from Martinique, who has just been appointed head of department at the psychiatric hospital in Blida, Algeria. His innovative and humanistic treatment methods contrast with those of the other doctors, catch the ear of higher powers and he and his wife Josie join Algeria’s independence fight.

At 10pm, the documentary film Historjá – Stygn för Sápmi will continue the night, sharing the striking story of the Sami female artist Britta Marakatt-Labba. Her work describes and highlights the Sami culture, historically as well as today, and the reindeer husbandry, threatened by the global climate crisis. The film is considered a powerful, poetic and visually strong tale of indigenous peoples’ struggle.

The evening is co-organised with the French and Swedish embassies and the Institut Français de Chypre with free entrance, although registration is required in advance through an online form (https://forms.office.com/e/zgTk7CFVJr).

5th Film Festival on Diversity 2026

Film screenings and discussions to promote cultural initiatives promoting diversity, inclusion, and intercultural dialogue through cinema and cultural exchange. May 29. Organised by the Centre for Social Innovation. Axiothea Mansion, Nicosia. 7.45pm and 10pm. Free admission. www.ffdcyprus.com, https://forms.office.com/e/zgTk7CFVJr