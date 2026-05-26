The Sikou Pano! (Get Up!) party said on Tuesday it was pushing ahead with a possible violation of the electoral process, saying it considered legal action over “serious issues” regarding the election’s legality, equal treatment and political pluralism in the pre-election period.

In a written statement, the party describes “reasonable and serious questions” regarding the impartiality of institutions, as well as equal access to public discourse and “the free expression of the will of the people”.

The party has said that it is considering filing an election challenge and pursuing other legal remedies and issued a public appeal to international organisations to assess the issues that it alleges arose during the electoral process.

Sikou Pano said that issues documented included unequal treatment, limited access to public and televised debates, as well as the selective enforcement of rules, which it argued created “conditions of political imbalance”.

In addition, the party cited concerns over parts of the media broadcasting operated in principles of objectivity, objectivity and democratic pluralism.

The party said it would continue to collect testimonials and evaluate audiovisual and legal material as evidence for use in courts and before independent authorities and European institutions.