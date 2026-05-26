A bust of Eoka fighter Christos Kkelis in Kissonerga was removed on Monday night, in an incident condemned by local authorities as a serious affront to the community.

The bust, dedicated to the Eoka member who was killed during the anti-colonial struggle against British rule in 1957, was removed overnight by unknown individuals.

Police were informed of the theft on Tuesday, and have confirmed investigations are under way.

Deputy mayor Nikolas Theodosiou described the theft as “a disgrace to our society”, adding that “with a little logic, one can understand who is behind such moves”.

He said officers told local authorities that similar incidents involving thefts had been recorded in the past.

The monument was dedicated to Christos Kkelis, who was born in Kissonerga in 1934 and became an active member of Eoka during the 1955-59 campaign against British colonial administration in Cyprus.

He was killed on March 7, 957 in the area between Tala and Kissonerga following a confrontation with British forces.

According to historical accounts, Kkelis played a central operational role in the Paphos district during the insurgency.

He was involved in organising armed groups in villages across the region, guarding weapons caches and participating in attacks targeting British military patrols and installations.

He was linked to a series of operations in Kissonerga and surrounding areas between 1955 and 1957, including ambushes, and mortar strikes against British positions.

Kkelis died alongside fellow fighter Miltiades Stelianou after the pair were surrounded by British troops near Kissonerga following reported information given to the authorities.

The two men exchanged fire before being killed after grenades were thrown into the shelter.

The theft of the bust has prompted anger among residents and local officials, with calls for those responsible to be identified and the monument restored.

The statue after its removal