The Nicosia Tourism Board on Tuesday released a roundup of its recent promotional activities, outlining campaigns, collaborations and European projects aimed at strengthening the capital’s tourism profile.

The board said the past weeks were marked by seasonal campaigns centred on Easter, alongside international digital collaborations designed to expand the city’s visibility abroad.

During Holy Week, the organisation partnered with local travel creator @teacher_intravels to document religious traditions and community participation in the capital.

The initiative focused on the atmosphere of Holy Friday in the historic centre, capturing candlelit processions, hymns and long-standing rituals involving local communities.

The content produced included video clips and photographs shared online, aiming to present the cultural and spiritual character of Easter in Nicosia to international audiences.

In early May, the board hosted Dutch travel influencer Lauren Carey, known as @girlgoneabroad, as part of its ongoing outreach to international creators.

The visit generated digital content showcasing the city’s cultural heritage, urban life and visitor experience, including museums, cafés, guided tours and leisure options.

The board stated that the collaboration contributed to promoting Nicosia as a city break destination, with material shared through social media channels to reach a wider audience.

At the same time, the organisation confirmed the return of free guided tours across Nicosia for the whole of 2026, covering themes such as architecture, museums and the walled city.

The tours are available in both English and Greek depending on the day, and are open to residents and visitors.

In May, the A. G. Leventis Gallery and the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia organised events for International Museum Day under the theme “Museums Unite the World”.

Between May 15 and May 30, activities included workshops, guided tours and educational programmes held in Nicosia, Limassol, Athens and London.

The programme featured exhibitions such as “Christoforos Savva Simple Complex Invisible An Unknown Archive” and “Sector 2 Nicosia”, alongside interactive events including a drawing session and a live jazz evening.

The tourism board also outlined its continued participation in several European initiatives focused on tourism development, sustainability and innovation.

It confirmed its involvement in the IndusTour Interreg Europe project, a four-year initiative aimed at strengthening industrial tourism and policy development through cross-border cooperation.

As part of this project, representatives attended an international meeting in Ostrava, where partners examined best practices in transforming industrial heritage into tourism experiences.

The board also highlighted its role in the GreenHost project, which seeks to support the transition of the tourism and hospitality sector towards greener and more digital practices.

The project includes a digital platform connecting businesses, students and educational institutions, offering opportunities for training, internships and collaboration across the sector.

In Cyprus, the GreenSet project completed its first pilot training sessions, with small and medium-sized tourism enterprises participating in workshops on sustainability, service innovation and operational resilience.

Participants provided feedback indicating that the methodology helped structure business planning and address operational challenges.

The board further reported progress in the DESTiNE project, which focuses on supporting women’s entrepreneurship in rural areas through digital skills development in tourism and related sectors.

A focus group involving 12 women entrepreneurs was held in Fikardou in December 2025, with the project now moving towards implementation of training programmes, mentoring and pilot actions.

In addition, the WellME initiative will convene partners in Poland for a training activity bringing together 19 participants to exchange practices on youth wellbeing, resilience and community engagement.

The sessions are expected to contribute to the development of hybrid learning environments and local wellbeing hubs across participating countries.

Overall, the board said its activities during April and May reflected a continued emphasis on international cooperation, digital promotion and sustainable tourism development.