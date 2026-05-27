Diko leader Nicholas Papadopoulos on Tuesday held his cards close to his chest over the prospect of him standing for House president when the new parliament convenes for the first time next week.

He told Politis radio that his party “is taking into account the intentions of the parties” which will join it in parliament, and “will make a decision accordingly”.

Asked about the meeting he held with Disy leader Annita Demetriou on Tuesday, he said only that “we exchanged views”.

“It is not right to say in public what has been said in private,” he said.

“We are seeking collaborations. It is a difficult undertaking, and it requires collaborations. Our intention to collaborate is valid from now on, and it has nothing to do with the presidency of the parliament.”

He was then asked whether he intends to meet Elam leader Christos Christou to discuss the prospect of working together during the coming parliamentary term.

“Of course we will meet with Elam. We are not going to exclude any party, and we will seek contacts with all parties,” he said, before adding that he had also met Direct Democracy Cyprus leader Fidias Panayiotou.

He later spoke of the “heavy duty” his party now has in being “the only government party in parliament and the only centrists”.

“The question of leaving the government was never raised,” he stressed in light of chastening results for the other two government-supporting parties, Dipa and Edek.

It has been suggested that Diko and Disy could strike an agreement which would see the latter support Papadopoulos’ bid to be named House president in exchange for the former endorsing Demetriou in the 2028 presidential election campaign.

Demetriou had served as House president throughout the course of the last parliament, but her path to re-election appears less than clear, given that the leaders of Elam and Alma, Christos Christou and Odysseas Michaelides, have both publicly ruled out voting for her.

As such, offering support to Papadopoulos and preparing for a presidential run in 2028 would appear strategically wise, while for Papadopoulos, who ran for president in 2018 and could only manage third place, putting his name forward for House president may be a more realistic next step than a 2028 run.

Disy and Diko have collaborated at presidential elections in the past, with both of Disy’s former presidents, Glafcos Clerides and Nicos Anastasiades, having been elected for the first time with the endorsement of Diko, in 1993 and 2013 respectively, and both presidents’ first cabinets containing three Diko members.

The new parliament will first convene on June 4 to elect a House president.