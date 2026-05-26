The British Bases’ civil administration has provided financial assistance to the Ayia Napa municipality for the municipal districts of Avgorou, Liopetri and Achna, parts of which fall within the Dhekelia Sovereign Base Areas.

According to an announcement by Ayia Napa municipality, Mayor Christos Zannetou met on Monday with Dhekelia’s civil administrator Maria Kyriakidou-Pieri and assistant administrator Anastasia Elia, in the context of what was described as the long-standing and excellent cooperation between the British Bases’ civil administration and the municipality.

During the meeting, Kyriakidou-Pieri handed over official letters concerning the financial support for the three municipal districts, some areas of which are administratively located within the British Bases.

The municipality said the funding forms part of a support programme implemented by the civil administration of the British Bases for communities located within the Sovereign Base Areas, aimed at helping advance projects and initiatives benefiting local communities.

The two sides also discussed issues affecting the three municipal districts, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining close cooperation and constructive dialogue to address matters related to daily life and local development.

Zannetou expressed thanks to the Dhekelia civil administration, and in particular to Kyriakidou-Pieri, for the continued support and cooperation.

He also underlined the importance of joint efforts in promoting progress and wellbeing across the municipality’s districts.

The meeting was also attended by the deputy mayors of Avgorou, Liopetri and Achna, Panayis Michailas, Markos Koumis and Nikos Vasilas.