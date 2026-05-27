Eurobank: 28 years in support of island's longest-running Eco-Schools scheme

The Green Flag Award Ceremony of the international Eco-Schools programme took place on May 26, 2026, honouring schools that have successfully completed three consecutive years of meaningful action towards sustainability.

The Eco-Schools scheme, implemented in Cyprus by the non-profit organisation CYMEPA in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth, is the longest-running education for sustainable development programme in Cypriot schools. Eurobank has consistently supported the scheme for the past 28 years, serving as the strategic partner of Eco-Schools.

During this year’s ceremony, 27 schools, out of a total of 168 that had participated in the programme, were awarded the Green Flag in recognition of their three years of systematic and measurable environmental action, as well as the development of sustainability initiatives guided by the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The event was held under the auspices of the Commissioner for the Environment and Animal Welfare, Antonia Theodosiou.

Welcoming remarks were delivered by Commissioner Theodosiou, Dr Michalis Iereides on behalf of CYMEPA, Katerina Kasoumi, Head of the Sustainability Unit at Eurobank, Primary Education Inspector Yiannis Falas and Secondary Education Inspector Dr Panayiota Mylona on behalf of the Education Ministry.

In her address, Commissioner Theodosiou congratulated students and educators for their environmental initiatives, underlining that the Eco-Schools programme is the largest sustainability scheme in schools across Cyprus. As she noted, it is a valuable tool for an interdisciplinary approach to environmental education, while also fostering critical thinking and a culture of sustainability. She also noted that this year the programme was officially recognised as eligible for the prestigious Green School Badge award within the framework of UNESCO’s Greening Education Partnership initiative.

Sustainability Unit head Kasoumi, for her part, highlighted Eurobank’s mission in backing the initiative. “For 28 years, we have consistently supported the Eco-Schools institution, recognising its pivotal role in shaping environmental awareness among younger generations,” she said. “We believe meaningful change begins with the knowledge and values cultivated at school, which is why we remain committed to supporting initiatives that foster a more sustainable future.”

The event concluded with a musical performance by pupils from the “PaidiKorama” kindergarten in Larnaca, who conveyed an optimistic message for the future through their songs.

Eurobank has placed support for the Eco-Schools programme at the core of its ESG strategy and has actively backed it for 28 years, investing in initiatives that promote sustainability, reduce environmental impact and strengthen eco education within Cypriot society.