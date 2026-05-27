The Federation of Parents’ Associations of Larnaca Primary Schools will try to set a Guinness World Record for the longest line of AA batteries at an environmental event in Larnaca on 7 June at Zouchouri Square from 5pm.

Organisers aim to collect over 33,000 AA batteries, surpassing the current record of 31,204 set in the US in 2023.

Students, parents, teachers, and volunteers from Larnaca district will participate, and all collected batteries will be given to Collective Management System for Portable Batteries and Accumulators, Cyprus (AFIS) for recycling.