Minerva Insurance will host its annual general meeting at its offices in Nicosia on June 17, with the gathering set to focus on a series of critical agenda items concerning the corporate governance of the firm.

Shareholders are expected to review the report of the board of directors and the independent auditors, alongside the formal approval of the audited financial statements for the year that ended on December 31, 2025.

The company confirmed that these statutory documents are currently available at the head offices and may be requested by any entitled member through the share department of the organisation.

The agenda further includes the election of directors to replace those retiring by rotation, as well as a formal decision regarding the remuneration of board members.

Members will also vote on the reappointment of independent auditors Ernst and Young Cyprus Ltd and provide authorisation to the Board of Directors to determine the final audit fees.

The assembly may also address any other business that is permitted to be presented according to the company regulations.

Shareholders who are unable to attend may appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf, regardless of whether that representative is a shareholder of the firm.