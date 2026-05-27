MUSKITA debuts CSR initiative bridging industry, design, innovation, culture

MUSKITA is expanding its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy through a new initiative that connects sustainability with contemporary design and cultural creation. As part of this initiative, the company presented the collectible limited-edition collaboration “Mission Seating: Christine Kalia x MUSKITA”, which was first showcased at Miami Design Week and later at Milan Design Week, and is currently being exhibited at select international venues.

The “Mission Seating” series, created in collaboration with the Christine Kalia design studio, draws inspiration from spacecraft interiors. Each piece is crafted from repurposed aluminium profiles, transforming industrial remnants into functional objects with renewed purpose and value.

This initiative forms part of MUSKITA’s broader strategy, which aims to highlight the multiple applications of aluminium, promote the circular reuse of industrial materials and support emerging creators in the fields of design and architecture who use aluminium in innovative ways. At the same time, it seeks to strengthen the connection between industry, culture and innovation, creating bridges between manufacturing, contemporary design and creative expression.

This collaboration is not intended as a commercial move into the collectible furniture market, but rather serves as a research and creative platform within the company’s CSR strategy.

Meanwhile building on “Mission Seating”, MUSKITA is moving ahead with the creation of an ongoing collaboration programme titled “MUSKITA Design Lab”, which will host emerging designers and artists each year. The initiative aims to explore new applications of aluminium through original creations, reinforcing MUSKITA’s role as a driver of innovation at the intersection of industry, design and contemporary culture.

The next collaboration in the series is expected to be announced soon.

Through such efforts, MUSKITA continues to expand its role beyond manufacturing, by investing in creativity, sustainability and the development of new dialogues between materials, people and ideas.