Police are investigating a reported assault in Nicosia on Tuesday night after three Israeli nationals were reportedly attacked by two individuals.

According to initial information, the incident was reported to have occurred on Thrakis Street off Kallipoleos, where one of the Israeli nationals sustained an injury to the ear during the altercation and received medical attention following the incident.

Police officers attended the scene to conduct examinations and obtain statements from those involved as investigators sought to establish how the confrontation began.

Two individuals were later taken to the Nicosia CID headquarters for questioning.

Police inquiries into the incident, and as to whether the assault was racially motivated, remain ongoing.