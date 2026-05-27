By Eleftheria Voskaridou

One of the biggest misconceptions in real estate is that projects are shaped primarily by architecture, pricing or location. In reality, some of the most important decisions happen much earlier, long before branding, campaigns or sales launches.

As a strategic consultant working on real-estate developments from conception to market delivery, I’ve learned that the long-term success of a project is often determined by a much deeper question: ‘Who is this development truly being created for?’.

Real-estate strategy today goes far beyond selling square metres. It starts with understanding how people want to live, what they value in their daily lives, how cities evolve, how destination value is created and how entire ecosystems form around the right resident profile.

This way of thinking shapes the entire direction of a project. It influences everything from the type of development being built and the amenities included to pricing, branding, commercial strategy and the long-term identity of the destination itself.

This question feels particularly relevant in Larnaca today. The city is experiencing a wave of new developments, bringing investment and attention. But while this momentum may be driving much of the conversation, the bigger story is that Larnaca is approaching a defining moment in the evolution of its long-term identity.

Every successful real-estate destination eventually becomes associated with a recognisable resident profile. Limassol built a strong international luxury- and business-oriented audience by positioning itself as a cosmopolitan city where global investment and premium living are closely intertwined. Paphos became closely connected with the expat, retirement and leisure lifestyle market, particularly among golfers, while Nicosia remained deeply business-oriented, locally rooted and professionally driven.

But as Larnaca enters a new era of development, one important question still remains open: Who is Larnaca ultimately being built for?

While the city is no longer overlooked, it is still in the process of defining its long-term real estate identity and resident profile. This is exactly what makes the market both exciting and strategically challenging.

Investing in a city that is still shaping its future positioning is fundamentally different from investing in a fully mature destination. The opportunity is significant, but so is the responsibility. In emerging destination markets, developers and investors are not simply responding to demand. In many ways, they are actively helping shape the future identity of the city itself.

This is where real-estate strategy and destination-making become connected.

A destination is not created once buildings are completed. It begins much earlier, when decisions around development, public spaces, hospitality, retail and culture start shaping the kind of people a city attracts.

And this may be the most important conversation around Larnaca today. Not how many projects will rise, but who will choose to call the city home.

Will it appeal to international buyers drawn to a coastal city with a slower, more balanced Mediterranean lifestyle? To young families looking for space and a stronger sense of community? Or professionals and entrepreneurs who value connectivity and access to the island’s main business hubs, without the pace and cost structure of more saturated markets?

Real estate may spark change, but lifestyle ecosystems are what sustain it.

The right residents attract education, restaurants, wellness concepts, hospitality, retail, fashion, culture and experiences. Those experiences then reinforce the city’s identity, which in turn strengthens demand for real estate again. This is how destination economies are built.

Having worked on projects in Cyprus and across other growing markets, including the Athens Riviera, I’ve increasingly seen that projects with the strongest long-term impact are rarely defined by the properties alone. They are the ones built around a very clear understanding of the life people aspire to live there.

For Larnaca this presents a very real opportunity. The city can consciously define its own lifestyle identity, resident profile and long-term destination value before those perceptions are shaped by the market itself.

Today, I work closely with investors and developers actively planning the next generation of projects across the city. The land has already been secured, architectural concepts are being developed and there is clear confidence to invest in Larnaca’s future.

But increasingly, the conversations are no longer focused only on the buildings themselves. The real strategic discussion begins afterwards. What role will these developments play in the city’s evolution? And will the surrounding ecosystem support the long-term value of the investment?

This is where real-estate strategy moves beyond marketing and into questions of positioning, buyer behaviour, placemaking, destination identity and long-term market sustainability.

Eleftheria Voskaridou is the managing director of Blackbook Agency