The road transport department (TOM) has urged those applying for a learner driver’s permit to schedule their practical driving test as early as possible, citing continued high demand for examination appointments.

The department said early planning was necessary to ensure applicants could be accommodated without lengthy delays and to prevent a backlog of requests.

TOM also encouraged prospective drivers to book their practical test through the department’s online services immediately after obtaining their learner’s permit.

The department noted that a learner driver’s permit can be issued from the age of 17 and a half, while candidates become eligible to sit the practical driving test for a full licence upon reaching the age of 18.