A 24-year-old driver was involved in a road collision in the early hours of Monday in Pera Chorio, after allegedly returning a breathalyser reading nearly five times over the legal limit.

According to the police, around 3am, the vehicle driven by the 24-year-old collided with a car driven by a 26-year-old woman.

Police said the woman was taken as a precaution to the Nicosia general hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and lacerations and later discharged.

The 24-year-old underwent a breath test which returned a reading of 105 micrograms, compared with the legal limit of 22 micrograms.