In addition to the heat, summer brings some of the year’s biggest releases

Summer is here, and with it comes blessed air conditioning, Sundays at the beach and streaming services’ big guns. June and July are blockbuster months, and we are here to look at the shows and films being released in June.

The Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video)

If you are not already into this, I’m afraid this is not for you.

Some years ago, a group of geeky voice actors got together and started playing Dungeons & Dragons for fun. At some point, one of them suggested recording their sessions and releasing them as content. The videos evolved into regular livestreams and eventually into a merchandise and marketing behemoth called Critical Role.

In 2019, the gang struck a deal with Prime Video to take their sessions, animate them, and release them as The Legend of Vox Machina. The adult fantasy animated series enters its fourth and penultimate season, picking up one year after the end of Season 3. The group members have parted ways to focus on themselves, but they are once more thrust together to face the ancient Whispered One.

Season 4 from June 3

Cape Fear (Apple TV+)

Based on the John D MacDonald book and inspired by the 1991 hit film starring Robert De Niro, the Cape Fear TV series promises a more modern take on the story and a lot more gore.

Cape Fear tells the story of a psychotic man released from prison who decides to exact revenge on the lawyer who put him there and his family. Javier Bardem plays the terrifying Max Cady while Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson play the couple constantly being stalked.

The series is produced by Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese.

Releases on June 5

Mexico ’86

Based on an incredible true story, Mexico ’86 tells the story of Marin De La Torre, an official with the Mexican government who spearheaded an effort to bring the World Cup finals to Mexico in 1986, using every conceivable method. Charm, blackmail, bribery – nothing was beneath Torre.

On Netflix on June 5

I Will Find You (Netflix)

Netflix struck gold when it entered an exclusive development deal with famed author Harlan Coben, as projects based on his books have consistently met with both commercial and critical success. The newest is I Will Find You, starring Sam Worthington.

I Will Find You tells the story of a grieving father who was incarcerated following the murder of his son, a murder he did not commit. From prison, he continues to work the case and, once he uncovers evidence that his son might not be dead, embarks on a seemingly impossible mission to clear his name and find him.

Releases on June 18

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

The Targaryens and their magical dragons are back, this time in full force!

The third season of the successful Game of Thrones spin-off enters the fray, bringing viewers the battles it has teased for two seasons. The Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, will take up much of this season and is expected to send the VFX budget soaring.

With only two seasons left, House of the Dragon needs to be successful so HBO can continue pushing all the other projects set within George RR Martin’s universe.

From June 21.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness (HBO Max)

Comedian Larry David brings his obnoxious persona to the screen once more, this time to reimagine pivotal moments in American history as if he had been there.

It is a seven-episode sketch series featuring a Larry David-type character inserted into famous historical events and exploring how history might have changed had he been involved. It is simple, absurd, and I love it already.

Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, it releases on June 26.

Little Brother (Netflix)

This film should not do well. It has an overused premise, recycled tropes, and is 1,000 per cent predictable. I would be surprised to learn that the plot wasn’t written on a napkin. On top of that, it feels like a shameless attempt to capitalise on the success of its protagonist.

Having said that, I’m definitely watching it.

First off, I love John Cena, who plays Rudd, a successful real estate agent with a seemingly perfect life. His transition from wrestling legend to actor seemed impossible, but the man has exceeded expectations time and time again. At some point, you just start cheering for the guy.

Rudd’s life is thrown into chaos when his little brother from a community mentorship programme comes back into his life. Played by Eric André, the little brother is everything Rudd isn’t: carefree, easygoing and highly prone to accidents. Hilarity ensues.

Releases on June 26.