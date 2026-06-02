The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection by Marriott, owned by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, proudly announces the most exciting new restaurant arrival in Cyprus, as it welcomes the first ever Sumosan restaurant in the country. After Courchevel, Doha, Riyadh, Berlin, Montenegro, Elounda, Nicosia celebrates the latest Sumosan Restaurant in Europe, nestled within its most emblematic hotel.

In a few days, Sumosan Nicosia will open its doors within The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel, Cyprus’ most prestigious address. The internationally acclaimed restaurant will feature its signature contemporary Japanese cuisine, while also offering Sumosan’s exemplary warm hospitality to Nicosia.

Staying true to its identity, while adapting to the local context, Sumosan Nicosia is set to create the perfect dining experience for any occasion. The iconic restaurant is known for merging exceptional ingredients with genuine culinary passion, blending creativity and bold flavours to create a contemporary Japanese dining experience shaped by energy, warmth and a strong sense of identity.

Located on the ground floor of The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection by Marriott, the new venue features earth tones and natural materials, while exuding a soothing Asian-forward vibe, gracefully blending with Mediterranean touches. Its elegant interior opens up to a lush exterior dining space, both ideal for indulging in the signature Sumosan dishes, such as Sumosan Lobster Salad, Sashimi Taquitos, Wasabi Prawns and Miso Black Cod, as well as new additions created especially for Sumosan Nicosia.

Meanwhile, the sophisticated cocktail list, showcasing a harmonious blend of classic and avant-garde mixology creations, and the extensive wine and sake menu add an extra touch of elegance, further elevating the culinary experience.

Sumosan Nicosia will thus complete the unique dining and entertainment options offered by the brand-new Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection by Marriott, which, since its opening, has been introducing the eclectic local and international crowd of Nicosia to a new luxury lifestyle concept, unlike any other to be found in Cyprus.

About Sumosan

Sumosan is more than a restaurant, it is a celebration of contemporary Japanese cuisine, artfully blending authenticity with innovation. Born from a passion for uniting people through the shared joy of exceptional food, Sumosan welcomes guests into a world alive with energy. The captivating spectacle of the open kitchen, the dynamic ambiance of the bar and the effortless rhythm of service are designed to ignite the senses and create unforgettable moments among friends and strangers alike.

The menu at Sumosan showcases inventive and unexpected flavour combinations, elevating traditional Japanese dishes to bold new heights. From delicate small plates to indulgent mains and extraordinary desserts, every element of the experience is thoughtfully curated, defined by warmth, genuine hospitality and meticulous attention to detail.

With locations in some of the world’s most vibrant cities, the family-owned brand attracts an international clientele seeking to combine the enjoyment of elevated dining with an immersive and energetic atmosphere.

Location: The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection

The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection For reservations, please contact: 22653500, [email protected]

Stay tuned for more updates by following: @sumosan.cyprus

About The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel

Owned by MHV- Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, this is the first and only hotel in Cyprus to join the prestigious Autograph Collection by Marriott. The brand-new, five-star city hotel perfectly mixes business with leisure, while honouring the legacy and heritage of its iconic building. With 265 rooms and 18 suites, the hotel features three restaurants -including Cyprus’ first Sumosan, as well as a new fascinating wine, dine & deli resto concept, Vetrina, indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, salon, gym, tennis and padel courts, a grand ballroom, versatile meeting spaces, a gallery and luxury boutiques. Adjacent to the hotel are the imposing Landmark Nicosia Towers and a lush 10,000-sq.m park.

The Landmark Nicosia

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture:

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Aiming to create extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV is redefining luxury living and business environments by delivering world-class experiences.

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC