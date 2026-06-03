Drivers should reduce speed outside of daytime hours and be cautious around wildlife-heavy areas to prevent roadkill, the forestry department said on Wednesday.

Parts of the forest road network may be restricted or closed at times to protect wildlife and limit traffic, it said as animals search for food, water and breeding grounds. Young animals, the department said, are especially vulnerable.

Roadkill is a “real threat to biodiversity,” the department said.

Impacted animals include foxes, owls, hedgehogs and snakes.

The department urged drivers to be “particularly cautious on roads near forests, streams, agricultural areas, and protected areas.”

“Drivers are also asked to avoid unnecessary use of the horn, excessive use of high beams, and sudden movements when they spot an animal on the road,” it added.