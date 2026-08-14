Cyprus has spent years trying to turn itself into a technology hub, attracting fintech firms, software companies, gaming, startups and, increasingly, businesses built around artificial intelligence.

By several measures, it is working. The country’s startup ecosystem is now valued at $4.2 billion, having grown by 62.7 per cent over the past year, while Cyprus climbed six places to 34th globally in the 2026 StartupBlink index. Limassol also entered the world’s top 200 startup cities for the first time.

Investors are taking notice too. In the first four months of 2026, seven Cyprus-based startups raised more than €12 million, with money flowing into AI, robotics, fintech, property technology and mobile gaming.

The companies are arriving. The capital is following. The trickier part is finding enough people to work for them.

Cyprus is hardly short of university graduates. More than six in ten young people have completed tertiary education, putting the country among the EU’s most highly educated.

But what people study does not always match what employers increasingly need. Only 14.9 per cent of tertiary students are enrolled in STEM programmes, compared with 26.9 per cent across the EU. At the same time, the Human Resource Development Authority (Anad) expects around 40 per cent of employment demand between 2022 and 2032 to be linked to STEM fields, even though only around a quarter of the active population has studied in them.

The European Commission’s latest assessment points to the same problem, with skills shortages persisting in areas needed for the digital and green transition.

That matters because the businesses now raising money need more than office space, favourable taxes and a decent internet connection. They need developers, engineers, data specialists and cybersecurity experts, as well as people who know how to turn technology into something customers will actually buy.

Meanwhile, the ecosystem around them is growing. International accelerators have arrived, more founders are choosing Cyprus and public money is being pushed towards research and commercialisation. In March, a €3.4 million funding programme was launched to bring researchers and companies closer together.

For employers unable to find the skills locally, Cyprus has another option. It can bring them in. Eligible companies can hire highly skilled workers from third countries, with attracting international talent forming part of the country’s wider strategy for international businesses.

Foreign professionals have consequently become an important part of the technology economy, particularly in Limassol and Nicosia.

That is hardly a problem in itself. London did not become London by employing only Londoners, and an international technology centre should compete internationally for talent. The concern comes when recruiting abroad stops being an advantage and starts becoming a necessity.

If companies repeatedly have to recruit the same specialists from third countries, those hires are more than immigration figures. They are also a fairly good map of where Cyprus’ skills shortages are.

Except there is another complication. AI is creating some of the jobs Cyprus wants. It may also be eating into some of the jobs young people once used to get started.

Global youth unemployment rose to 12.4 per cent in 2025, leaving around 67 million people aged 15 to 24 out of work, while more than 257 million were neither working nor in education or training, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Although the rate is expected to ease to 12.3 per cent in 2026, youth unemployment increased in eight of the world’s 11 regions between 2023 and 2025, including some of the biggest rises in Northern, Southern and Western Europe.

Slower growth and insufficient job creation are partly to blame. But AI is also changing the sort of work available to people entering the labour market.

Administrative and clerical jobs, sales positions and other junior roles have traditionally offered young people a way in. Many are now among the occupations most exposed to automation.

Indeed, 6.1 per cent of jobs held by people aged 15 to 29 are in occupations highly exposed to AI-related change, according to the ILO. If just 10 per cent of those exposed jobs disappeared, 5.6 million young people could face unemployment, a change of occupation or leave the labour market altogether.

For Cyprus, the timing is striking. The country needs more young people with the skills to work in a technology-heavy economy, just as technology is making the journey from university to the first proper job less straightforward.

Nor is the answer to herd every school-leaver towards computer science. Business Administration, accounting, law and marketing are not disappearing. Technology companies still need people who understand money, regulation, customers and markets. A fintech without anyone who understands finance would, after all, be left with only half a name.

What is changing is what employers expect those graduates to bring with them. A marketing graduate who can work with AI and data is not offering quite the same thing as one who cannot. Neither is an accountant comfortable with automation, a lawyer who understands technology regulation or a business graduate able to interrogate data rather than merely admire the spreadsheet.

The distinction between a “technology job” and everything else is becoming increasingly blurred.

Cyprus has made progress. Its 2026 Digital Decade report shows that three quarters of SMEs have reached at least a basic level of digital intensity, while businesses perform relatively well in cloud services and data analytics. AI adoption, though, remains slow and gaps in digital skills persist.

Meanwhile, the national digital roadmap includes 62 measures backed by €980 million, covering digital skills, public services, infrastructure and business transformation.

Money, however, is the relatively easy part. Education moves more slowly than technology. Universities cannot rewrite a degree every time Silicon Valley produces another AI model, while nobody can tell a 17-year-old today exactly which jobs will still be recognisable by the time they graduate.

What Cyprus can do is listen more closely to its own labour market. Persistent vacancies, repeated recruitment from third countries and changing demand from employers offer a fairly clear indication of where education and training may need to catch up.