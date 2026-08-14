On Friday, it will be partly cloudy. Clouds are expected to develop at noon and early in the afternoon, bringing isolated showers or even a storm, mainly in the mountains and the interior. Hail may also fall in a storm.

Temperatures will rise to 39 degrees Celsius inland, around 30 degrees on the west and southwestern coasts, around 34 degrees on the rest of the coasts and around 28 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will blow mainly southwest to northwest at up to 4 Beaufort and temporarily in the afternoon on the southeastern coast increase to strong, reaching up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

Tonight, there will be periods of increased cloud cover. Light fog or mist is expected to form locally, mainly during the early hours of the morning.

Temperatures will drop to 23 degrees Celsius inland, around 24 degrees on the coast and 20 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly southwest to northwest, ranging between 3 to 4 Beaufort.

Locally increased cloudiness will be observed at times over the weekend and Monday, while isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected at noon and early in the afternoon, mainly in mountainous and inland areas.

Temperatures will gradually drop over the next three days.