For the first time ever in Cyprus, elections for the new House president will be electronic.

Diko MP Zacharias Koulias, as the eldest, presided over a meeting on Wednesday to inform the political parties of the new procedure, which will take place on Thursday afternoon.

The 56 new MPs, elected on May 24, will have screens in front of them and will simultaneously select the candidate of their choice.

To be elected, a candidate must secure 29 votes, which is 50 per cent plus one vote.

If no single candidate manages to be elected in the first round, a second round will be held with the two candidates who secured the most votes.

In the event that one candidate passes into the second round with the most votes but the two next have received an equal number of votes for the second round, elections will be held to determine which of the two will pass into the second round. If they again receive the same number of votes, there will be a draw.

If in the second round both candidates secure the same number of votes, then there will be a draw.

The new parliament regulations also stipulate the election of a deputy president and a deputy of the deputy. The deputies, who will not be elected on Thursday, will represent the House president when absent.

The procedure began on Tuesday, when the MPs were informed of the new system.

Koulias said the 56 MPs would be announced by name and sworn in, and then the voting for the House president will commence.

The candidates will be proposed and once they accept the candidacy voting will begin.

Koulias said the presiding MP can allow a break between each voting session to give time for deliberation between the parties and MPs.