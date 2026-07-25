A total of three people are now in police custody in connection with a crystal meth trafficking investigation after a 29-year-old man appeared before the Limassol district court on Saturday.

The court remanded the man for five days.

Two other suspects, a 50-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, have been in custody since Wednesday after police seized around 150g of crystal meth during a coordinated anti-drugs operation.

The investigation began after officers received information about the trafficking and supply of methamphetamines.

On Tuesday, members of the drug squad (Ykan) placed the suspects under surveillance and observed the older man and the woman travelling by car to a village in the Paphos district, where they met the 29-year-old, who arrived in a separate vehicle.

Police said the 50-year-old was seen handing an object to the younger man after taking money from his pocket. He then allegedly collected another object from the 29-year-old’s vehicle before all three suspects left the scene.

Officers later stopped the 50-year-old and the 42-year-old in the Limassol district. A search of their vehicle uncovered four plastic bags containing a total of 145g of crystal meth, as well as a smoking pipe bearing traces of the drug.

The pair were arrested on the spot for drug offences and were later remanded in custody for seven days by the Limassol district court.

The 29-year-old was initially not located and a court warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

Police said he was apprehended on Friday after officers from Ykan, Paphos CID and the Paphos rapid response unit stopped his vehicle in the Paphos district following a tip off.

A search uncovered a further 5g of crystal meth in his possession.

He appeared before the Limassol district court on Saturday, which ordered that he remain in custody for five days.

Police are investigating suspected offences including conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal possession of drugs, possession of drugs with intent to supply, supplying drugs, illegal drug use and money laundering.

Investigations by Ykan in Limassol and Paphos are continuing.