Cyprus has accused Turkey of continuing to violate international law and human rights through its military presence on the island, arguing that Ankara’s policies harm both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots as well as undermining prospects for reunification.

In a formal response submitted to the United Nations human rights (UNHR) council, Cyprus rejected what it described as Turkey’s “baseless” positions presented during the council’s 61st session and reaffirmed its commitment to the international human rights system.

The response, circulated as an official human rights council document, stated that ongoing violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in Cyprus are “a direct result of Turkey’s continued military occupation of one-third of the territory of a sovereign UN member state”.

Nicosia said the international community must ensure that “all Cypriots receive the same protection afforded in other situations involving foreign military aggression and occupation”.

It also warned that the credibility of international law and the United Nations system would be weakened if “aggressive states such as Turkey” were permitted to evade accountability through the passage of time.

Referring to the annual report of the UNHR commissioner on Cyprus, the government said the document expounds upon “continuing violations arising from the invasion”.

Cyprus “categorically rejected” accusations made by Turkey and criticised Ankara’s continued support for what it described as a “separatist entity” condemned by the United Nations Security Council.

According to the response, such actions are intended to divert attention from Turkey’s responsibility for human rights violations in Cyprus.

The response described the 1974 invasion as “an act of aggression and a clear violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and the Treaty of Guarantee”.

It added that the “invasion, occupation and subsequent separatist actions have been repeatedly condemned” through resolutions adopted by both the UN general assembly and security council.

Cyprus said the “consequences of the occupation” continue to affect all communities on the island.

The government referred to what it described as “the continued oppression of enclaved residents” in the north and a “systematic policy of demographic and cultural change”.

According to the submission, this policy includes “the transfer of settlers from Turkey” and the “destruction or alteration of cultural and religious heritage sites”.

The government further argued that Turkish Cypriots have been negatively affected by Ankara’s policies, stating that they “undermine their identity, limit their freedoms and deprive them of the full enjoyment of their rights as Cypriot and European citizens”.

It added that Turkish Cypriots are “being kept isolated through Turkey’s pursuit of international recognition” for the north.

Concluding its submission, Cyprus called on Turkey to withdraw its troops from the island, abandon its “two-state” policy and allow the reunification of Cyprus and its people.