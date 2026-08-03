Israeli forces will not fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip until Hamas has completed its disarmament, US President Donald Trump’s Peace Council asserted on Monday, setting out the conditions for implementing a proposed agreement following talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement posted on X, the council said the Israel Defence Forces would remain in position until the armed group’s commitments had been fulfilled.

“We note that the full withdrawal of the Israel Defence Forces beyond the Yellow Line will not take place until the disarmament, to which Hamas committed to the mediators, is completed,” the statement said.

The Yellow Line refers to the military demarcation separating areas of the Gaza Strip controlled by Hamas from territories held by Israeli forces.

The announcement followed a meeting between members of the Peace Council and Netanyahu as efforts continue to secure an end to the conflict, which has entered its third year.

The council has presented the proposed arrangement as part of a roadmap intended to end hostilities, transfer governance in Gaza to a new Palestinian administrative body and oversee the phased dismantling of Hamas’ military infrastructure.

The proposal envisages the decommissioning and storage of heavy weapons, military production facilities, weapons depots and tunnel networks under the supervision of the planned National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

Hamas has previously indicated it is prepared to accept what it described as a “difficult and painful” agreement but has maintained that implementation depends on Israel first meeting commitments under an earlier ceasefire framework, including ending military operations and withdrawing its forces.

Israeli officials have consistently maintained that no complete military withdrawal will take place until Hamas is effectively disarmed and no longer poses a security threat.

The latest statement from the Peace Council reinforces that position, making clear that the withdrawal of Israeli forces beyond the Yellow Line remains conditional on the completion of the disarmament process agreed through mediators.

The proposal remains subject to acceptance and implementation by both sides, with significant differences still unresolved over the sequencing of military withdrawal, disarmament and the future governance of Gaza.