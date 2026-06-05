Columbia Group has reaffirmed its growing presence in Greece, with CEO Andreas Hadjipetrou pointing to the company’s expanding fleet under management for Greek clients and its long-standing focus on trusted partnerships.

The comments came during an exclusive evening of networking and hospitality in Athens this week, held in the run-up to Posidonia 2026, one of the world’s leading shipping exhibitions.

The event, hosted by Columbia group, welcomed more than 350 guests, including clients, partners, industry colleagues and friends from across the maritime sector.

Cyprus Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis also attended the gathering, where she referred to Columbia Group’s contribution to the maritime industry.

With a well-established and growing presence in Greece, Columbia Shipmanagement Greece continues to play a central role within the group’s global operations, supporting a significant fleet and maintaining close, long-standing relationships with Greek shipowners.

Guests were welcomed by Gregory Spourdalakis, Managing Director of CSM Greece, who referred to the importance of the local team and thanked attendees for their continued support.

“It is a great honour to see so many friendly faces from our colleagues and clients,” Spourdalakis said.

At the same time, Hadjipetrou referred to Columbia group’s continued growth in Greece, as well as its commitment to transparency and long-term partnerships.

“We are happy to be here amongst so many friends and clients, and we are very pleased that this is the third Posidonia event we are hosting in Greece and every year our event gets bigger and better,” he said.

“What you get with us is a trusted partner. You always see face value in what is negotiated in every matter of the business,” he added.

Hadjipetrou said Columbia group remained committed to expanding its presence in Greece, while thanking guests for their support.

He also noted the group’s growing footprint in the Greek market, with close to 100 vessels under management for Greek clients, including crew and full ship management services.

For her part, Hadjimanolis told guests that she was pleased to attend the event.

“It is with great pleasure that I am here tonight. When I received the invitation for the Columbia event, I changed my schedule specifically to be able to attend,” she concluded.