The administrative court has rejected a request to suspend compulsory culling of livestock in Dromolaxia, linked to foot-and-mouth disease, ruling that “public interest prevails over the applicant’s positions”.

The decision was issued on Friday after a hearing of an application by a livestock farmer seeking to halt veterinary services from proceeding with their enforcement.

The legal service said attorney-general George Savvides requested an expedited hearing due to urgency, with the republic opposing suspension.

The court found no “manifest illegality” or “irreparable harm” and said the balance of interests favoured the state.

It added that the decision was regrettable regarding the “expected loss of animals” but upheld the veterinary order.