It will be mainly clear and sunny on Saturday with temperatures rising to around 33C inland, 26C on west and southwestern coasts, around 29C on the rest of the coast and around 24C in the mountains.

Coastal areas will see some cloud and in the afternoon isolated storms are possible in some areas inland and in the mountains.

Winds will blow mainly southwest to northwest, initially weak to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort and gradually moderate until the afternoon and on the coast to strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, although in the west, cloudy weather is expected.

On Sunday and Monday, it will remain mainly clear with occasional cloud which could bring isolated rain.

The temperature on Sunday will rise and will remain at the same levels until Tuesday, above average for the season.