Animal rescue groups organised under the Cyprus Voice for Animals (CVA) said on Monday they would pause all trap-neuter-and-release (TNR) programmes for stray cats until further notice in protest over the lack of security measures.

“We need authorisation cards from the agriculture ministry that make clear that we can continue to neuter animals,” the CVA’s Danae Kaza said.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Kaza said that following recent rumours about alleged cat kidnappings from homes, the groups had repeatedly become targets of attacks.

She requested the issuing of official authorisation to neuter the animals, as the groups currently neuter around 100 animals per week.

“For months, volunteers have been subjected to complaints, threats, verbal abuse and even physical attacks while collecting cats for sterilization, often at their own expense and without any governmental support. Instead of being protected, these individuals have been taken to police stations and treated as offenders,” CVA said in a corresponding statement.

CVA warns that the pausing of the program will lead to uncontrolled breeding, putting municipalities in a position to “manage a situation that is rapidly spiraling out of control”, with the animals suffering even more.

“We express our profound disappointment and indignation, as this has become a necessary measure to protect our volunteers,” the group said.