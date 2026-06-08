President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday received House speaker Annita Demetriou at the presidential palace to congratulate her on her recent re-election.

“The challenges and problems are shared. Therefore, cooperation will always continue for the benefit of the citizens,” he said.

Christodoulides expressed his hope that the fruitful cooperation between the executive and legislative branches would continue.

Demetriou, on her part, equally expressed her optimism about the future cooperation with the palace.

She added that there were major challenges, reforms, and pending bills, assuring that she will do everything in her power to address them, representing all her colleagues as well as acting on a practical level.