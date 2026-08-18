DP World Limassol completed its annual two-month internship programme, giving four undergraduate students hands-on experience in port operations and the wider maritime sector.

Now in its sixth consecutive year, the programme allows students pursuing maritime and related studies to work alongside the company’s teams and contribute to projects while developing their practical and technical skills.

This year, DP World Limassol welcomed Elpida Markou and Styliana Efstathiou from the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak), alongside Agathoklis Antoniou and Charis Nikolaou from Frederick University.

Over the two months, the four students gained direct exposure to the workings of a modern port, strengthening their technical knowledge and developing a deeper understanding of the maritime industry.

Since its launch in 2020, the internship programme has welcomed more than 30 students, with 10 subsequently joining DP World Limassol as staff members across different departments.

Through the initiative, the company aims to support local education while helping to build a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals for Cyprus’ maritime industry.

DP World Limassol CEO Simon Pitout said, “Supporting young talent is an important part of our commitment to the future of the maritime industry. Through this internship programme, students gain meaningful exposure to the operations of a modern port, while working alongside experienced professionals who help turn academic knowledge into practical skills.”

“We are proud to play a role in preparing the next generation of industry leaders and look forward to seeing their careers develop,” he added.

Meanwhile, applications for the programme open in April, with successful candidates announced in mid-May. Priority is given to undergraduate students attending universities that collaborate with DP World Limassol, although students from other institutions may also apply by sending their CV and a cover letter to the company.