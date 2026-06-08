The European Council on Monday approved a European Union law to “reinforce” the rights of victims of crime to receive information, support and protection via a new EU-hotline available via 116 006, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris said on Monday.

“No one should have to face the aftermath of crime alone. With the EU-wide helpline 116 006, victims anywhere in the EU can access information on their rights, as well as support and guidance when they need it most,” he added.

Through the helpline, victims will receive emotional support, guidance on available support services and further information on their rights.

In addition to the hotline, the EU announced plans to facilitate easier crime reporting by allowing victims to report criminal offences online and submit evidence electronically.

Furthermore, the EU is planning to introduce tailored support services for children, including age-appropriate protection measures and psychological support.

The directive is set to be published in the official journal in July 2026 and will enter into force 20 days after publishing, with member states being granted two years to transpose the directive into national law.