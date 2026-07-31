The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has announced a programme of 14 one-day online professional training seminars to be held between September and December 2026 for individuals registered in its certification registers.

The five-hour seminars, which will all be conducted in English, are primarily intended for certified persons seeking to comply with paragraph 17(2) of the Directive regarding the Certification of Persons and Certification Registers (44 of 2019).

The programme covers market abuse, ethics in financial services, anti-money laundering and the new European Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA), with all sessions taking place on Saturdays.

Aikaterina Gkouma will deliver three seminars on the Market Abuse Regime on September 5, September 26 and October 17.

She will also lead three seminars on Ethics in Financial Services on November 7, November 21 and December 5.

Konstantinos Papageorgiou will present four seminars examining the establishment of the Authority for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AMLA) on September 26, October 10, November 7 and November 14.

Papageorgiou will also conduct four seminars on AML Regime in Practice, Common Pitfalls and Key Risks on October 17, October 24, December 5 and December 12.

What is more, the commission said that the participation fee is €120 per participant for each seminar.

Registrations will be accepted until the Wednesday before each seminar, while cancellations will be accepted until the preceding Sunday by email.

The commission said participants who successfully register will automatically receive a payment receipt at the email address provided, with no further confirmation to be issued.

Those attending the online seminars will receive the participation link by email a few days before the relevant session.

CySEC added that applications can be submitted through the registration link available on its website, where prospective participants can also find detailed registration guidelines and the full programme for each seminar.

The commission also said anyone seeking further information or clarification can contact it by email through its continuing professional development seminar support service.