Roof insulation works at the Saint Varnavas monastery in the Famagusta district village of Engomi are nearing completion, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said on Monday.

“A recent monitoring visit brought together UNDP, the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage and its Advisory Board, project managers, local bodies and the community to review progress on site,” UNDP said.

Restauration works at the monastery began in late April with the works on the church’s roof funded by the European Union and implemented under the technical supervision of the UNDP.