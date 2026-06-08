Monday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear across most of the island, though clouds may gather later in the day, with rain and even the odd storm possible in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius inland, 28 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 30 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 26 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though sparse mist may form during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 20 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 17 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

More rain is expected to hit the mountains on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with rain in lower ground not ruled out, while temperatures will remain stable throughout the course of the week.