Friends of the Earth Cyprus will host Climate Justice Week from Wednesday to Monday, featuring free workshops, discussions, forums and cultural events to promote environmental democracy and social participation.

The organisation said the initiative comes at a time when democracy, environmental protection and rights are facing increasing challenges.

Climate justice extends beyond environmental issues to include those most impacted by the climate crisis, their representation in decision-making and the distribution of resources.

The programme will include workshops on environmental democracy, policy discussions, climate justice forums, cycling events and documentary screenings.

Organisers aim to unite civil society groups, youth, academics, experts, the public and local authorities to share ideas and develop proposals on environmental democracy, energy justice and mobility justice.

All events are free, but prior registration is necessary.

Friends of the Earth Cyprus stated that these activities are part of broader efforts to enhance public involvement in environmental decision-making and promote dialogue on sustainable development.

Climate Justice Week is organised through EU-funded projects, with support from international and local partners, and backing from the Plato programme to strengthen civil society and democratic participation in Cyprus.

The full programme and registration details are available through Friends of the Earth Cyprus.