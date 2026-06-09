Questions over the responsibility of a senior social services official in the handling of the case of 14-year-old Stylianos Constantinou dominated proceedings before the Nicosia district court on Tuesday, as defence lawyers challenged evidence regarding alleged omissions preceding the teenager’s death in 2019.

The hearing centred on the cross examination of criminal investigator Andreas Andreou by lawyer Costas Nikolaides, who represents the fourth defendant, a social services officer accused in connection with the case.

Defence arguments focused on whether the official exercised any direct responsibility over the handling of the Stylianos file and whether evidence supported allegations that she failed to fulfil supervisory duties.

Nikolaides argued that the head of the Latsia welfare office had previously acknowledged giving instructions directly to another accused welfare officer regarding the case, while making no reference to the fourth defendant.

He submitted that the office head maintained direct access to the file, monitored developments and informed senior management, making her the primary authority responsible for the case.

Andreou disputed that interpretation, maintaining that the defendant’s role as coordinator meant she should have been informed about the matter and exercised oversight of subordinate officers.

He told the court that her participation in a meeting concerning Stylianos demonstrated knowledge of the case and involvement in its management.

The defence further argued that the defendant’s presence at the meeting resulted from instructions received through the administrative hierarchy rather than from any operational responsibility for the case itself.

Andreou responded that she attended because she possessed knowledge of the matter and acted as an intermediary supervisory officer.

During questioning, Nikolaides pointed to official records prepared by another accused welfare employee which, he argued, contained no references to the fourth defendant.

The only exception concerned discussions relating to preparations for a multidisciplinary meeting at the Education Ministry.

Andreou maintained that, as coordinator, the defendant should nonetheless have been aware of developments involving the family.

The court also heard that Stylianos’ family was not being supervised as a public assistance case.

When asked on what basis charges against the fourth defendant had been brought, Andreou replied that the allegations related primarily to omissions rather than direct actions.

Nikolaides argued that no evidence demonstrated a “conscious, subjective or deliberate decision” by his client to act, or fail to act, in disregard of any duty connected to the case.

Andreou rejected that assessment, telling the court that deliberateness arose from “wilful blindness” to problems that were known to exist.

The proceedings form part of wider criminal cases arising from the death of Stylianos in September 2019 and ongoing scrutiny of the actions of welfare authorities and police before his death.

Earlier stages of the case revealed that independent investigators had recommended prosecutions against multiple police officers, including police chief Themistos Arnaoutis, although the legal service later concluded there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against them.