Cyprus is establishing itself as a key player in the European gaming regulation, the Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission (CGCA) said on Tuesday, launching national awareness campaign “Take Control” to promote responsible gambling and informed decision-making.

CGCA chairman Pieris Chourides said significant progress had been achieve in supervision, transparency, institutional development and international engagement over the past two years.

Cyprus’s influence has been acknowledged by being selected to host the annual conference of the Gaming Regulators European Forum (GREF).

“This recognition highlights the CGCA’s contributions to modern regulatory practices in Europe,” Chourides said.

The commission emphasised efforts to enhance regulatory oversight, responsible gaming measures, anti-money laundering controls and collaboration with European and international organisations.

Executive director Charis Tsangarides stressed the focus on player protection and a robust regulatory framework for the casino sector.

The commission introduced the Metron funding programme to support initiatives that prevent problematic gambling and improve public protection through evidence-based interventions.