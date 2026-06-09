Demetra Holdings Plc on Tuesday announced that it conducted a series of transactions on June 8, purchasing 16,310 own shares at a price of €1.65 per share.

The repurchase of these shares was executed through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corp Ltd (CISCO), as part of the company’s ongoing capital management strategy.

The first transaction saw the firm acquire 6,310 shares, followed by a second purchase of 5,000 shares, both completed on the same day.

Two further transactions for 3,558 shares and 1,442 shares respectively concluded the daily market operations, bringing the total volume of shares purchased to 16,310.

Demetra Holdings Plc provided this update to the investment community in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange.

The firm also followed the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the disclosure of market activity.

This action was taken pursuant to the relevant authorisation granted by the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.