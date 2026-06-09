The fire brigade on Tuesday afternoon responded to two fires in the area of Dali and Paleometocho in the Nicosia district.

“We responded and are operating with four staffed fire engines from the Nicosia fire stations,” said fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis.

According to Kettis, the first fire broke out in bales of hay loaded onto a truck in a livestock area of Dali, while the second fire broke out on eight acres of dry grass and wild vegetation in the area between Paleometocho and Kokkinotrimithia.

Both fires have since been brought under control.