An investigation was opened into the tourism ministry’s permanent secretary, Neophytos Papadopoulos, after the cabinet approved a request by Deputy Minister, Kostas Koumis, to place him on temporary leave.

The request, which concerns Papadopoulos’ availability from his duties, was forwarded following approval by the cabinet and is due to be decided by the public service committee next Thursday.

Papadopoulos’ lawyer, Chris Triantafyllides, said he intends to challenge the decision in court, arguing that the constitutional basis of deputy ministries is itself unlawful and that decisions taken under their authority should be annulled.

He questioned the legitimacy of Koumis’ role in initiating disciplinary action, stating that the legal framework underpinning the structure of deputy ministries is now under review.

In a statement, Triantafyllides said the case raises constitutional issues.

“The creation of deputy ministries and the appointment of deputy ministers is unconstitutional,” he said, adding that previous attempts to raise the matter in court were not adjudicated on substantive grounds.

He argued that proceedings in earlier cases were discontinued in order to avoid judicial examination of the constitutional question.

He also said the current process could now bring the issue before the Supreme Court.

“This is the opportunity many expected for the court to rule on the unconstitutionality of the creation of deputy ministries and by extension the appointment of deputy ministers,” he said.

According to news outlet Reporter, the dispute stems from concerns raised by the deputy minister over alleged lack of cooperation and delays in responding to administrative instructions.

Papadopoulos’ side has objected, and is expected to appeal to the Supreme Court if the availability request is approved.

The case is separate from criminal proceedings involving other senior officials in different ministries, as Papadopoulos is not subject to a criminal investigation.